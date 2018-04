15 of 32

Mars M&Ms

These tiny pellets of candy-coated milk chocolate (with or without peanuts) are guaranteed to "melt in your mouth, not in your hand." One fun-sized pack of peanut is 90 calories and one fun-sized pack of regular milk chocolate is 70.



Fun fact: According to Beth Kimmerle, author of Candy: The Sweet History, M&Ms were originally developed as a easily transported, energy-laden rations for soldiers during World War II. They were packaged in slim tubes designed to slide easily into the pockets of cargo pants. But when troops came home, they still wanted the candy. "There you have the start of a very popular candy and one of the everlasting favorites," Kimmerle says.