The Healthiest Options at Fast-Food Restaurants

2 of 8 Courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald's

Kim Lyons, former trainer on The Biggest Loser and author of Your Body, Your Life



My picks: Premium Grilled Chicken Classic Sandwich, fruit and walnuts, black coffee.



"I don't just look at calories, but at the balance between calories, fat, carbs, protein, and sodium. So I get the grilled chicken sandwich, customized with extra lettuce, tomato, and no mayo. Skipping the mayo saves you about 6 grams of fat and 50 calories, bringing it down to 300. Want to make it even lighter? Ditch the top half of the bun to cut back nearly 165 milligrams of sodium, 100 calories, and almost 20 grams of useless carbs. As a side, I go for the fruit and walnuts [210 calories and only 60 mg of sodium], and to drink, I like water with a slice of lemon and a plain coffee."