Crazy Celebrity Diet Tricks Revealed

Kristin Bauer van Straten

"Years ago, my nutritionist was trying out this thing where we were wrapped in Ace bandages soaked in some sort of detox-to-make-you-thinner thing, and then put in ponchos. But we had to keep moving, so we walked in a circle while this boom box was playing. I've never laughed so hard in my life!"



—Kristin Bauer van Straten, co-star of the HBO series True Blood



