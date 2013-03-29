1 of 7

Your great grain guide

Why eat whole grains? They're complex carbs with all their fiber and nutrients (B vitamins, phytochemicals, and healthy fats) intact. When grains are refined—think white rice—the bran and germ are removed, along with most of the fiber. Getting at least three daily servings helps cut your risk of heart disease and some cancers, according to the Harvard Nurses' Health Studies. So eat up!