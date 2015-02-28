Feed Your Face For Great Skin

Banish wrinkles by eating these four foods, which are antioxidant powerhouses.
February 28, 2015
Anti-aging food products
Eat these ingredients—or apply products that contain them—to help keep lines and wrinkles at bay.
Carrots, peaches, and apricots
Eat it: Orange fruits and veggies are great sources of beta-carotene, "a compound that converts into vitamin A, which helps prevent dry, flaky skin, and reduces lines and wrinkles," says New York City dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot, RD.
Apply it: St. Ives Timeless Skin Apricot Scrub ($7; amazon.com) moisturizes as it sloughs off dead skin cells.
Tomatoes
Eat it: A diet rich in tomatoes — packed with the powerful antioxidant lycopene—increases your body's ability to prevent skin damage from UV rays by as much as 30 percent.
Apply it: Garnier Skin Renew Anti-Sun-Damage Daily Moisture Lotion SPF 28 ($10; target.com) contains lycopene to help reduce levels of free radicals attacking skin.
Olives and olive oil
Eat it: These Mediterranean diet staples contain antioxidants like vitamin E that protect against free radicals and boost hydration.
Apply it: Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Peptide Complex ($98; perriconemd.com) ups moisture levels in skin, reducing fine lines.
Cherries, pomegranate, and blueberries
Eat it: Research shows that the antioxidants in these fruits prevent collagen destruction, protecting against wrinkles. "They are also high in vitamin C, which, according to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, is associated with fewer wrinkles and less skin dryness," Zuckerbrot says.
Apply it: Yes to Blueberries Eye Firming Treatment ($16; target.com) softens skin and reduces fine lines.
