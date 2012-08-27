Do You Need a Sleeping Pill?

Jennifer Abbasi
August 27, 2012
1 of 5 Getty Images

When it's time for an Rx

Today's sleeping pills are much safer than older versions, though some can cause side effects, says Alon Y. Avidan, MD, director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. Since most lose effectiveness over time, they're generally recommended for only 7 to 10 days in a row. Your doctor will likely have different suggestions based on your personal situation.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images

The workaholic

...who's up tossing and turning over a big project

Ambien or Sonata

If you need to conk out fast (and middle-of-the-night wakeups aren't a problem for you), try one of these drugs. Both bind to areas in the brain that help you modulate sleep to ease you into slumber, then quickly pass out of your system.
3 of 5 Getty Images

The exhausted mom

whose mind is racing when she lies down-and again when she wakes up at 2 a.m.

Ambien CR or Lunesta

Both of these medications help you fall asleep, but unlike Ambien and Sonata, they're also designed to remain in your bloodstream long enough to keep you asleep all night.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty Images

The recently separated woman

whose sadness is keeping her up at night

Silenor

This low-dose form of an anti-depressant is also approved for insomnia. It can be taken long-term without the risk of addiction or major side effects, so it's useful for chronic issues, like depression.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images

The lawyer

who wakes at 3 a.m. before a 10 a.m. trial and needs to get back to sleep fast

Intermezzo

This new pill is the only one that's FDA-approved to be taken for insomnia in the middle of the night, rather than before bed. Just make sure you have at least four hours before you have to get up.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up