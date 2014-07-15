The Golden Rules of Glossy Hair

Like skin, hair just looks better when it glows. "Having shine means hair is healthy," says Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in Washington, D.C. "It reflects light, creating natural highlights and making the face appear radiant."



Hair shines best when the tiny scales on the cuticle lie flat (as is the norm with straight hair), bouncing back light rays. But, it turns out, locks of any texture can get gleaming. Here's how to add luster to the hair you've got.