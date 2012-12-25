Metabolism-Boosting Diet Plan

Jackie Newgent, RD, author of the upcoming 1,000 Low-Calorie Recipes, designed this plan using metabolism-boosting foods (in bold) that studies suggest may help you burn an extra 200 calories a day. Just pick one breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack a day (add a second snack after Week 1).
Breakfast: Eggs or Oatmeal
(about 300 calories each)
Huevos Rancheros Scramble 1 egg and 2 egg whites in 1 1/2 tsp canola oil in a nonstick skillet. Stir in 1/3 cup (either medium or hot) pico de gallo (drained of excess liquid) and 6 coarsely broken blue-corn tortilla chips. Top with 1/4 diced avocado, and sea salt and cilantro to taste.
Sweet 'N' Spiced Apple Oatmeal Combine 1 cup cooked oatmeal with 2/3 cup diced apple; sprinkle with 1 TBSP chopped walnuts and a pinch each of cinnamon and cayenne. Enjoy with a light coffee made with 1 cup of black coffee, 1/3 cup fat-free milk, 1 tsp honey, and a pinch of cinnamon.
Breakfast: Fruit and Granola
Grapefruit and Granola Eat 1/2 large pink grapefruit, drizzled with 1 tsp honey, along with a granola bar (about 160 calories), like Cascadian Farm Organic sweet and salty mixed nut bar. Sip 1 cup spicy vegetable juice, like Campbell's Spicy Hot V8.
Lunch: Turkey Salad or Baked Potato
(about 350 calories each)
Curry Turkey Salad Poach 3 oz turkey breast in unsweetened green tea; drain, chill, and cut into cubes. Combine turkey with 2 TBSP plain fat-free Greek yogurt, 1 tsp each mayo and Major Grey's mango chutney, 1/2 tsp hot curry powder, 1/4 cup diced English cucumber, 1 TBSP raisins, and sea salt and fresh cilantro to taste. Serve with a small (1-oz) whole-grain roll. Pair it with 3/4 cup fresh grapes.
Baked Potato To-Go Order a Wendy's sour cream and chive baked potato and garden side salad (without croutons); add 1/2 packet fat-free French dressing and season with black pepper. Enjoy with a 16-oz green tea.
Lunch: Panini
Pear and Provolone Panini Between 2 slices whole-grain or fruit-nut bread, arrange 2 ultra thin slices (40 calories each) natural provolone cheese, thin slices from 1/2 small pear, and black pepper and fresh rosemary to taste; spritz with cooking spray and grill on medium-high until well toasted. Savor with 1 cup butternut squash (or other vegetable) soup (about 100 calories) with pinch of crushed red pepper and rosemary.
Dinner: Spaghetti or Greek Burger
(about 400 calories each)
Spicy Spaghetti and Salad Toss 2 1/2 cups fresh baby spinach with 1 1/2 oz diced part-skim mozzarella, 1 chopped fresh plum tomato, 2 TBSP torn basil leaves, 1 tsp olive oil, and balsamic vinegar to taste. Enjoy with 1 cup whole-grain spaghetti and ¼ cup spicy marinara sauce.
Grass-Fed Greek Burger Grill 4 oz lean, grass-fed ground sirloin beef. Stuff inside 1/2 large whole-wheat pita with 1/2 cup chopped romaine, 2 slices red onion, and a mix of 3 TBSP plain fat-free Greek yogurt, 1 minced garlic clove, and fresh mint to taste. Serve with 1 cup mix of steamed green peas and brown rice; add sea salt and mint to taste.
Dinner: Asian Meal
Asian Meal in Minutes Enjoy 1/2 cup steamed edamame (in pods) with sea salt to taste, and a 300-calorie ready-made Asian meal of choice, like Amy's Asian Noodle Stir-Fry or Organic Bistro Sesame Ginger Wild Salmon Bowl.
Snacks: Figs, Greek Yogurt and More
(about 150 calories each)
• 1 whole-grain snack or dessert of choice (about 150 calories), like a Kashi Chocolate Soft-Baked Square or a Nature's Path Peanut Buddy granola bar
• 4 fresh grilled fig halves (2 whole) on 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta, sprinkled with sea salt to taste
• 1 (6-oz) container of flavored Greek yogurt, like Chobani Passion Fruit Low-Fat Greek Yogurt
Snacks: Energy Drink, Frozen Yogurt and More
• Energy drink (about 90 calories), like 1 (8.4-oz) can of Jamba Blueberry Pomegranate All Natural Energy Drink, plus 10 unsalted almonds
• 1/2-cup scoop vanilla frozen yogurt (about 100 calories) with a pinch of ground ginger and 3/4 cup fresh or thawed frozen raspberries
• 1 cup bell-pepper strips with 1/4 cup spicy black bean dip and 2 TBSP guacamole
Keep your metabolism humming!
Brew up a pot of Newgent's slimming tea and sip it all day long.
Simply fill a 2-quart pitcher with brewed green tea or jasmine green tea, then add very thin slices from 1 jalapeño pepper, a 1-inch piece of ginger, and 1 lime. Keep chilled in the refrigerator.
To sweeten, use a zero-calorie sweetener, like stevia.