Suited for Swimming

Six functional and fun styles that look great and stay put. Plus, cute water shoes.

More
Rozalynn S. Frazier
July 11, 2012
1 of 6 Lisa Shin

The transformer

Need a bust boost? The floral Becca by Rebecca Virtue Sweet Indulgence Banded Halter and Hipster Bottom (top, $64; bottom, $60; Belk stores) ties around the neck and back for a secure, flattering fit.

Sole mate: Dip your toe into barefoot running with the Fila Skeletoes Bayrunner ($70; fila.com). Extra cushioning on the heel keeps feet from taking a pounding.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Lisa Shin

Bum booster

Vertical lines on the Roxy Wild Escape 70s Halter and Cheeky Brief (top, $42; bottom, $36; roxy.com) give your butt a visual lift, and the reinforced bust band helps prevent a wardrobe mishap.

Sole mate: You won't have slippery feet in Native The Miller shoes ($45; nativeshoes.com). These cutouts are actually drainage ports.
3 of 6 Lisa Shin

The shaper

The black panels and side piping on the Speedo Quantum Splice Super Pro Back ($78; speedousa.com) trim your waist and hips, while the built-in bra keeps you supported.

Sole mate: Go for a post-pool jog in Merrell Barefoot Water Swift Glove sneaks ($100; merrell.com).

Air-dry your suits: Heat from the dryer can break down a swimsuit's fabric, causing it to get stretched out.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Lisa Shin

The slenderizer

Talk about a miracle worker: This graphic Miraclesuit ($160; miraclesuit.com) smooths out bulges, thanks to its special fabric, Miratex. And side ruching draws the eye away from your tummy.

Sole mate: No need to pay loads for poolside flip-flops: These bright, basic Old Navy Classic Flip Flops ($4; oldnavy.com) get the job done for under five bucks.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Lisa Shin

Tummy tamer

The strategic gathering around the belly makes this A.N.A. Shirred One-Piece ($42; jcp.com) super slimming. Bonus: It's fast-drying, too, so you can lounge comfortably long after your swim.

Sole mate: The Keen La Paz Strap ($70; keenfootwear.com) is the perfect everyday sandalóbuilt for walking and cute to boot.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Lisa Shin

Silhouette solution

The piping on the EcoSwim Eco Sport Racerback One Piece ($98; ecoswim.com) slims your stomach, and the high-cut leg narrows hips and elongates legs. Also great: With the racerback cut, no worries about slipping shoulder straps.

Sole mate: Rubber pods on the sole of The North Face Women's Manzanita ($75; thenorthface.com) grip wet ground for better traction.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up