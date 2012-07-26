How to Reclaim A Tiny Waist

OK, so your middle's gone M.I.A. that doesn't mean you can't reclaim it. Slim, strong stomach, here you come!

More
Rozalynn S. Frazier
July 26, 2012
1 of 8 istockphoto

Lose belly fat with these simple moves.

We get it. Somewhere, somehow, your waist began to merge with your hips and your once-toned midsection got soft. No worries: Here's a plan of attack from Hollywood trainer Jeanette Jenkins, creator of the Sexy Abs with Kelly Rowland DVD.

This routine targets core muscles for both toning and definition. Aim to work out 5 days a week, doing this routine 3 times a week, along with at least 120 minutes of weekly cardio.
Advertisement
2 of 8

Tone-it V hold

This uses fast-twitch muscle fibers (the ones that contract during high-intensity moves and help improve muscle tone)

Sit with knees bent and feet on floor. Clasp underside of thighs with both hands, hinge back, and lift feet until lower legs are parallel to floor; release hands. Straighten legs and reach for your toes; hold for 8 breaths. Repeat 3 times.

Watch the video: How to Do a Tone-It V Hold  

3 of 8 David Heisler

Plank/Pelvis tuck

Tones rectus abdominus (six-pack) and transverse abdominus (waist-cinching corset muscles)

Lie facedown with legs extended, elbows bent, feet hip-width apart, elbows shoulder-width apart. Contract abs, then tuck toes to lift body, elbows directly under shoulders. Hold for 4 breaths. Bend knees (do not touch ground), tilt pelvis up; hold for 4 breaths. Keeping abs tight, straighten legs, hold for 4 breaths. Repeat 3 times.
Advertisement
4 of 8 David Heisler

Navel-to-spine pulse

Targets six-pack

Lie faceup with knees bent and feet on floor. Lift shoulders and clasp underside of thighs with both hands; contract abs. Tilt pelvis up, let go of thighs, and reach forward; pulse 20 times. Return to start; reach hands to outside of right thigh and do move with torso turned to right; pulse 20 times. Repeat on left side. This is 1 set. Do 2 sets.
Advertisement
5 of 8 Getty Images

Side crunch & pulse

Hits obliques (sides of abs), seratus anterior (muscles below chest), and six-pack

Lie faceup, knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head. Lower knees to left and crunch up; do 15--25 reps. Return to start, lift shoulders, extend left arm, and pulse forward for 15--25 reps. Repeat sequence on right side. This is 1 set. Do 2 sets.
Advertisement
6 of 8 David Heisler

Low-belly leg reach

Targets corset and six-pack

Lie faceup with knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head, and abs contracted. Keeping knees stacked over hips, lift shoulders and crunch up; inhale and hold for 3-5 seconds. Exhale and extend legs to 45 degrees; hold for 3-5 seconds while squeezing lower belly. Do 2 sets of 10-15 reps.
Advertisement
7 of 8 Corbis

Don't forget cardio!

Sweat it out for 30-40 minutes with one of these cardio options (or switch them up!) four times a week.

Ratchet up your ride
Go bicycling and include 3-5 30-second sprints (short bursts of full-speed cycling) to tap your core's fast-twitch muscle fibers and boost your calorie burn.

Turn up the treadmill
Walk for 1-15 minutes at a moderate pace (3 to 4.5 mph). Do five 2- minute intervals with incline set at 10-15 percent. Then return to starting incline for 10-15 minutes.
Advertisement
8 of 8 Corbis

Cardio workouts

Burn it off in a class
A total-body training class (like kickboxing or Zumba) gives you a major cardio boost and also taps into core strength to tone abs and blast belly fat, Jenkins says.

Play in the pool
Swim laps or practice your paddle-boarding skills. Both of these train the entire body but rely heavily on core muscles to shape and sculpt.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up