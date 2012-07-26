How to Reclaim A Tiny Waist

7 of 8 Corbis

Don't forget cardio!

Sweat it out for 30-40 minutes with one of these cardio options (or switch them up!) four times a week.



Ratchet up your ride

Go bicycling and include 3-5 30-second sprints (short bursts of full-speed cycling) to tap your core's fast-twitch muscle fibers and boost your calorie burn.



Turn up the treadmill

Walk for 1-15 minutes at a moderate pace (3 to 4.5 mph). Do five 2- minute intervals with incline set at 10-15 percent. Then return to starting incline for 10-15 minutes.