Gold Medal Recipes

Four Olympic contenders share their favorite snacks. Bookmark these recipes and file under 'energizing eats'!

July 19, 2012
Dotsie Bausch

Cyclist, 39

Lives in: Irvine, CA

Bragging Rights: Seven-time USA Cycling National Champion; competed in the 2008 Olympics; gunning to compete at the London Games.

Before the bike: A former model, Bausch discovered her love of cycling during her recovery from an eating disorder.

Her go-to fuel: Pumped-Up Smoothie "This drink helps me stay strong. The pumpkin seeds are like iron bombs and the vitamin C helps your body absorb that iron."

Mariel Zagunis

Fencer, 27

Lives in: Beaverton, OR

Bragging Rights: This two-time Olympic gold medalist is the most decorated sabre fencer in U.S. history. She's going for gold again this summer.

Born to be an olympian: Zagunis's parents were both rowers who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Her go-to fuel: Hearty Zucchini Soup "You can cook extra days' worth and refrigerate or freeze it so it's ready when you're in a rush."

Kerri Walsh

Beach Volleyball Player, 33

Lives in: Hermosa Beach, CA

Bragging Rights: Two-time Olympic gold medalist (along with partner Misty May-Treanor).

AKA: "Six Feet of Sunshine." Walsh's husband, pro beach volleyball player Casey Jennings, gave her the nickname because of the warmth his 6-foot, 3-inch wife radiates.

Her go-to fuel: Power Waffle "It's satisfying and it gives me the protein and carbs I need to keep going. Plus, I can walk out the door with it."
Kara Goucher

Marathon Runner, 34

Lives in: Portland, OR

Bragging Rights: At the 2007 Great North Run (the world's largest half-marathon), she had the fastest half-marathon debut of any woman, ever (1:06:57). Competed in the 2008 Olympics; running the marathon in London.

Mom Power: She ran 5 miles the morning she gave birth to her son.

Her go-to fuel: Energy-Revving Quinoa "It's quick, easy, and high in protein. I keep it in the fridge so I can snack on it after working out."

