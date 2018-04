3 of 3 Alex Beauchesne

For evening: Go long and sleek

The right shorts are perfect for evening as long as the rest of the ensemble says evening, too. Pair with a dressy heel and add sparkle with your top or accessories.



Don't be afraid to wear white! One secret to doing it well? Nude underwear. And if your shorts are a sheer fabric, cut out the pockets (that's slimming, too).