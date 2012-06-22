5 Delicious Ways to Power Up

Stave off that energy slump with these stamina-boosting bars, cookies, and morning treats.
Health.com
June 22, 2012
Stamina-boosting treats
It says a lot that trail mix is still the go-to snack for hikers some 50 years after its invention. Our new spins on this nourishing carb-and-protein power snack will keep your engine humming whether you’re on the trails—or just motoring through busy summer days.
Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars
Sweet surprise: Dark chocolate and cranberries are both great for heart health.
Say yes to peanuts: They’ll keep you full longer and may help prevent a blood-sugar spike.
Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, light brown sugar, creamy or chunky peanut butter, eggs, conola oil, pure vanilla extract, barley flakes or rolled oats, dried cranberries, dry-roasted peanuts, semisweet chocolate chips.