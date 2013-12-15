10 Worst States for Women’s Health

5 of 12 Getty Images

Kentucky

While Kentucky rarely ranks in last place for most measures of women's health, there are a number of factors that drag down the health of women living in the Bluegrass State.



In almost every county in the state’s Eastern Mountain Coal Fields region, women’s life expectancy declined between 1987 and 2007. And the percentage of women without health insurance was 20.8% in 2010, a rank of 40 among the states. (Massachusetts was in first place, with 5.2%.)



It’s not all bad news though; Kentucky has low rates of chlamydia (4% in 2010, compared with 7.4% in the rest of the U.S.).