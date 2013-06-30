What to Eat to Shrink Your Waist

8 of 9 Getty Images

Dos for a flat tummy

• Get juice with benefits. In a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, those who drank three glasses of calcium- and vitamin-D-fortified orange juice a day for four months had less belly flab than those with unfortified OJ.



• Eat cereal or oatmeal. A 2010 study of the diets of nearly 90,000 people found that those eating at least 10 grams per day of fiber—especially the kind in whole grains—had waists about three inches smaller than those who ate very little.



• Say cheers! Red wine has a substance that can prevent small fat cells from maturing into full-grown ones, says a 2012 study.