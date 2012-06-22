Meatless Made Yummy

If you’re like everyone these days, you’re trying to eat a little less meat to lighten up your diet or just save a few bucks. But how can you cook in a veggie-centric way and get all your nutrients? Enter The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, the brainchild of Paul McCartney and his daughters, fashion designer Stella McCartney and photographer Mary McCartney.
An offshoot of their Meat Free Monday campaign, the book shows how simple it is to go veggie one day a week. The recipes are built around produce, good fats, and alternative protein sources (whole grains, beans, soy, and nuts). Try one this Monday, or anytime you want a fresh, fast meal.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Watercress Soup With Toasted Almonds
Watercress is packed with calcium and has a bright, fresh flavor. Linda McCartney used to make a version of this soup; the almonds are Stella’s addition.
More antioxidants Fruits and veggies are low cal and full of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, but a recent report shows that just 6% of American adults reach the recommended daily goal for vegetables. And only 8% get enough fruit.
Heart health A Harvard study suggests substituting one daily serving of red meat with an alternative protein source (nuts, whole grains, or legumes) can lower the risk of both heart disease and cancer.
Cost effective Swapping meat for veggies can slash your grocery bill: One pound of sirloin steak costs $7 on average, but a 15-ounce can of beans costs as little as a buck.