Meatless Made Yummy

Health.com
June 22, 2012
A healthy trend

If you’re like everyone these days, you’re trying to eat a little less meat to lighten up your diet or just save a few bucks. But how can you cook in a veggie-centric way and get all your nutrients? Enter The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, the brainchild of Paul McCartney and his daughters, fashion designer Stella McCartney and photographer Mary McCartney.

An offshoot of their Meat Free Monday campaign, the book shows how simple it is to go veggie one day a week. The recipes are built around produce, good fats, and alternative protein sources (whole grains, beans, soy, and nuts). Try one this Monday, or anytime you want a fresh, fast meal.
Watercress Soup With Toasted Almonds

Watercress is packed with calcium and has a bright, fresh flavor. Linda McCartney used to make a version of this soup; the almonds are Stella’s addition.

Try this recipe: Watercress Soup with Toasted Almonds
Summer Coleslaw

This is no ordinary slaw: Stella loads it with crunchy snow peas, crisp radishes, and protein-packed hazelnuts.

Try this recipe: Summer Coleslaw
Super Vegetable Salad

You can vary the vegetables in this fantastic salad according to the season. Don’t like tofu? Sub in the protein of your choice.

Try this recipe: Super Vegetable Salad
Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

This so-simple salad is the perfect alfresco lunch and showcases summer’s tomato harvest.

Try this recipe: Mozzarella and Tomato Salad
Fregola Sarda Pasta With Tomatoes

Fregola sarda is Sardinian couscous. The grains are lightly toasted, giving it a nutty flavor.

Try this recipe: Fregola Sarda Pasta with Tomatoes
Bean Salad With Cheese Chips

Fresh fava beans with Pecorino are an Italian rite of spring. Swapping in edamame makes this a dish you can enjoy all year.

Try this recipe: Bean Salad with Cheese Chips
Advertisement
Three reasons to eat more veggies

More antioxidants
Fruits and veggies are low cal and full of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants, but a recent report shows that just 6% of American adults reach the recommended daily goal for vegetables. And only 8% get enough fruit.

Heart health
A Harvard study suggests substituting one daily serving of red meat with an alternative protein source (nuts, whole grains, or legumes) can lower the risk of both heart disease and cancer.

Cost effective
Swapping meat for veggies can slash your grocery bill: One pound of sirloin steak costs $7 on average, but a 15-ounce can of beans costs as little as a buck.

