The Most Slimming Skirt Shape Ever

May 24, 2012
Dress yourself thin

Want to look 10 pounds lighter? Slip into an A-line skirt or dress with these tips from Stacy London.
Add subtle shine for grown-up glam

More forgiving than a pencil skirt, a dark A-line skirt is a wardrobe essential. What makes it an A-line? It's wider at the hem than at the waist, creating a subtle "A" shape.

The wide, banded waist slims the tummy area, and the skirt's gentle flare and vertical seams narrow the hips.
With a full skirt, always go fitted on top

No matter what your body type, an A-line helps it. If you're straight, this style gives the illusion of hips. Curvy? It focuses attention on your waist.

The best length is to the knee or just above. But watch the shape of the skirt—it should flow subtly from your hips, not poof out.
Alex Beauchesne

Belt it to create a waist

This shape also works if, like Egondu, you've got an athletic build. The skirt provides the perfect balance for broad shoulders.

Surprise! Pleats can work in your favor. Go with vertical pleats that start at the hip to flatter your curves without adding bulk.

