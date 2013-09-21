Save Big at the Beauty Counter

9 of 11 Getty Images

Spring for multitaskers

A smart way to stretch your beauty dollar: Pay for a product once, use it two or more ways. "Some products perform well beyond their main tasks," Stiles explains. Got bronzer? "It's the easiest substitute for eye shadow and adds just the right hint of color to the lid," she says.



Mascara can do double duty, too: "Simply drag your eyeliner brush over the wand—instant liner!" explains makeup artist Carmindy of TLC's What Not to Wear, who also reveals that neutral shadows (think taupes or browns) "are great as a subtle eyeliner, brow filler, and, believe it or not, even a root touch-up."