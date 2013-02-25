9 Ways to Build a Better Burger

1 of 11 Getty Images

Buy the best

Many national grocery stores have committed to selling ground beef that is free of "pink slime" (or, officially, "lean finely textured beef"). Whole Foods Market's meat department has never sold beef containing it. Supermarket chain Kroger has said it will no longer carry beef with pink slime.



Want ultimate security? "If you want your ground beef to be safe, you are much better off asking a butcher to grind a sirloin steak for you," says Marion Nestle, PhD, professor of nutrition, food studies, and public health at New York University. The point is to ensure that your burger comes from just one piece of meat.