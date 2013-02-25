9 Ways to Build a Better Burger

Many national grocery stores have committed to selling ground beef that
is free of "pink slime" (or, officially, "lean finely textured beef").
Whole Foods Market's meat department has never sold beef containing it.
Supermarket chain Kroger has said it will no longer carry beef with pink
slime.
Want ultimate security? "If you want your ground beef to be safe, you
are much better off asking a butcher to grind a sirloin steak for you,"
says Marion Nestle, PhD, professor of nutrition, food studies, and
public health at New York University. The point is to ensure that your
burger comes from just one piece of meat.
Advertisement
2 of 11Getty Images
Grocery store tips
The point is to ensure that your burger comes from just one piece of meat. "Commercial hamburger is often
ground from the trimmings of hundreds of animals," she explains. "If
just one of them has an E. coli problem, it will contaminate the entire
batch."
Check with your grocery store butcher—many of the national chain
stores will grind whole cuts of meat for customers who ask.
Click through for an array of healthy and tasty beef, turkey and salmon burger recipes.