Orgasm headaches

Orgasm-induced headaches are caused by, well, having an orgasm.



These are relatively rare and are more common in younger people, particularly men, Dr. Flippen says. They usually start shortly after intercourse begins and end in a “thunderclap” headache at climax.



A dull headache can often linger for hours or a day. Dr. Flippen says that there is often no known cause for these headaches and they usually go away on their own. He does recommend seeing a doctor, however; in rare cases they can be a sign of something more serious. A dose of pain reliever before sex may help ease the pain.