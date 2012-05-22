7 Recipes to Get Your Fruit Fix

1 of 8 Getty Images

Sweet tooth satisfaction

Can't resist all the gorgeous fruit in stores now? Go ahead and load up your grocery cart: "In-season fruits are at their peak of flavor and nutritional value," says Jackie Newgent, RD, author of Big Green Cookbook. "Choose a colorful variety—not only do they look beautiful, but every color offers different phytonutrient benefits."



Ripe berries, cherries, and peaches are glorious as is, of course, but no need to only have them plain: "When fruits are paired with a little fat, your body can better absorb key nutrients like beta-carotene and lycopene," Newgent explains. What better reason to make yourself one of these healthy indulgences!