7 Recipes to Get Your Fruit Fix

Can't resist all the gorgeous fruit in stores now? Go ahead and load up your grocery cart: "In-season fruits are at their peak of flavor and nutritional value," says Jackie Newgent, RD, author of Big Green Cookbook. "Choose a colorful variety—not only do they look beautiful, but every color offers different phytonutrient benefits."
Ripe berries, cherries, and peaches are glorious as is, of course, but no need to only have them plain: "When fruits are paired with a little fat, your body can better absorb key nutrients like beta-carotene and lycopene," Newgent explains. What better reason to make yourself one of these healthy indulgences!
Poached Fruit Over Waffles
Feel free to substitute 2–3 pounds of any fruit you like. Instead of waffles, you can serve with angel food cake or anything that captures the tasty juice—you'll want every drop.
Tip: Choose just-ripe pears for poaching.
Ingredients: Coriander seeds, lemon zest, tarragon, apricots, plums, peaches or nectarines, pears, vanilla extract and whole-grain waffles
Sometimes all we need to entice us to eat more fruit is a fresh flavor combination. Serve this minty, refreshing crowd-pleaser well chilled.
You can swap out any of the fruit we use and sub in your own favorites (we used about 10 cups here).
Tip: A dash of sea salt and vinegar gives this salad a refreshing, tart edge.
Ingredients: Orange, mint, canola or grapeseed oil, poopy seeds, vinegar, sea salt, pineapple, mango, apricots (peaches and plums can subsitute), cheeries, strawberries, blueberries and pomegranate seeds
These honey-tinged fruit jellies are soft-set—definitely not the bouncy gelatin we grew up with. Use any fruit you like (except pineapple or kiwi, which prevent gelatin from setting), so long as you have 4 to 5 cups.
Tip: Pink grapefruit has 26 times the vitamin A of white grapefruit.
Ingredients: Pink grapefruit or orange juice, gelatin, honey, grapefruits, navel oranges, raspberries, strawberries, pomegranate seeds and cherries