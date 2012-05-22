7 Recipes to Get Your Fruit Fix

Satisfy your sweet tooth in the most natural (and delicious!) way possible.

Stephana Bottom
May 22, 2012
Sweet tooth satisfaction

Can't resist all the gorgeous fruit in stores now? Go ahead and load up your grocery cart: "In-season fruits are at their peak of flavor and nutritional value," says Jackie Newgent, RD, author of Big Green Cookbook. "Choose a colorful variety—not only do they look beautiful, but every color offers different phytonutrient benefits."

Ripe berries, cherries, and peaches are glorious as is, of course, but no need to only have them plain: "When fruits are paired with a little fat, your body can better absorb key nutrients like beta-carotene and lycopene," Newgent explains. What better reason to make yourself one of these healthy indulgences!
Poached Fruit Over Waffles

Feel free to substitute 2–3 pounds of any fruit you like. Instead of waffles, you can serve with angel food cake or anything that captures the tasty juice—you'll want every drop.

Tip: Choose just-ripe pears for poaching.

Ingredients: Coriander seeds, lemon zest, tarragon, apricots, plums, peaches or nectarines, pears, vanilla extract and whole-grain waffles

Calories: 143

Try this recipe: Poached Fruit Over Waffles
Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad

Sometimes all we need to entice us to eat more fruit is a fresh flavor combination. Serve this minty, refreshing crowd-pleaser well chilled. You can swap out any of the fruit we use and sub in your own favorites (we used about 10 cups here).

Tip: A dash of sea salt and vinegar gives this salad a refreshing, tart edge.

Ingredients: Orange, mint, canola or grapeseed oil, poopy seeds, vinegar, sea salt, pineapple, mango, apricots (peaches and plums can subsitute), cheeries, strawberries, blueberries and pomegranate seeds

Calories: 243

Try this recipe: Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad
Cornmeal Shortcake With Maple Berries

Raw sugar and coarse cornmeal give this quick-pat biscuit great texture. For an even quicker dessert, use thinly sliced store-bought pound cake instead.

Ingredients: blackberries, blueberries, lime, maple syrup, all-purpose flour, coarse yellow cornmeal, raw sugar, baking powder, sea salt, unsalted butter, buttermilk, nonfat Greek yogurt

Calories: 327

Try this recipe: Cornmeal Shortcake With Maple Berries
Ginger Grilled Fruit

Ingredients: Cored pineapple, grapefruit, navel orange, apricots, plums, cherries, canola oil, ginger, sea salt, lemons, cooking spray, toasted coconut

Calories: 221

Try this recipe: Ginger Grilled Fruit
Fruit Jellies

These honey-tinged fruit jellies are soft-set—definitely not the bouncy gelatin we grew up with. Use any fruit you like (except pineapple or kiwi, which prevent gelatin from setting), so long as you have 4 to 5 cups.

Tip: Pink grapefruit has 26 times the vitamin A of white grapefruit.

Ingredients: Pink grapefruit or orange juice, gelatin, honey, grapefruits, navel oranges, raspberries, strawberries, pomegranate seeds and cherries

Calories: 241

Try this recipe: Fruit Jellies
Strawberry-Watermelon Floats

Ingredients: Watermelon, strawberries, balsamic vinegar, cayenne pepper, lime or lemon sorbet and club soda or seltzer.

Calories: 161

Try this recipe: Strawberry-Watermelon Floats
Crisp Apricot Fruit Tart

Some fruit tastes even better when cooked a bit. This tart transforms any apricot or other stone fruit into a flavor sensation.

Tip: Packaged phyllo dough makes a great low-fat crust. (One slice of our tart is just 250 calories.)

Ingredients: part- skim ricotta cheese, raw sugar, sea salt, egg, almonds, ground cinnamon, phyllo dough, unsalted butter, apricots, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and sliced almonds

Calories: 234

Try this recipe: Crisp Apricot Fruit Tart

