6 Warm-Weather Low-Calorie Cocktails

Maintain a feel-great weight while still enjoying refreshingly tasty cocktails with these better-for-you recipes.

Tina Haupert
May 29, 2013
Bottoms up

Everyone loves a nice, cold drink every now and then! But when it comes to maintaining a feel-great weight, who wants to drink seltzer every night? You should always avoid high-calorie cocktails, like Mudslides and frozen margaritas, but you can still enjoy a drink or two. Whip up these six low-calorie recipes for all the taste without the guilt.
Skinny Pina Colada

• 2 oz. Barcardi Rock Coconut Rum
• 5 oz. coconut water
• 2 oz. pineapple juice

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and/or a Maraschino cherry (optional).
Half & Half

• 2 oz. Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka
• 6 oz. Crystal Light Pure Lemonade (or other low-cal lemonade)

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Drink and enjoy!
Cotton Candy

• 2 oz. vanilla-flavored vodka
• 5 oz. seltzer water
• 2 oz. pineapple juice
• 1/4 tsp grenadine

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice.
Creamsicle

• 2 oz. Pinnacle Whipped vodka
• 5 oz. seltzer water
• 2 oz. orange juice

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice.
Pomtini

• 2 oz. citrus-flavored vodka
• 2 oz. grapefruit juice
• 1 oz. pomegranate juice
• 1/2 oz. freshly squeeze lime juice

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lime.
White Sangria

• 1.5 liters of dry white wine
• 1/2 liter of soda water
• 1/2 liter of Fresca (or other citrus soda)
• 1 bag of frozen berries

Cut peaches and pears into bite-sized pieces. Combine wine, soda water, and citrus-flavored soda in a large pitcher. Add peaches, pears, and raspberries. Chill sangria before serving.

