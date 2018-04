If you're looking to cut calories, sweet beverages are a good place to start. While iced tea can have fewer calories than soda (140 calories per 8-ounce can, depending on soda type), commercial iced tea brands may not be that far off (120 calories per 8-ounce can, although it varies so check the label). If you use a powdered brand, and stick to the recommended 1 1/3 tablespoons of powder for every 8-ounce glass, it delivers 70 calories (again, check the brand's label). If you use more powder though, you'll get more calories.Try this recipe for Pomegranate and Lime Iced Tea . It delivers only 59 calories per 8-ounce serving and you’ll be getting some antioxidants and vitamin C along with those calories.