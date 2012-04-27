Road-Trip Bites Under 80 Calories

April 27, 2012
Tasty travels

Road trip ahead? Skip rest-stop temptations and fuel up with these surprisingly slim treats.

73 calories

9 Terra Exotic Harvest Sea Salt Chips
Peanut butter-strawberry sandwich

49 calories

2 Reduced Fat Wheat Thins, 1 teaspoon peanut butter, and 2 slices of strawberry
A salty crunch

77 calories

7 Chipotle Cheddar Pretzel Crisps
Edible flower

79 calories

Eleni's Daisy Cookie (elenis.com)
On the rocks

60 calories

12-Ounce (Tall) Starbucks Tazo Shaken Iced Passion Tea
Soda on a stick

70 calories

Root Beer See's Lollypop (sees.com)
Nature's treat

50 calories

3 fresh apricots
Tropical snack mix

75 calories

2 teaspoons coconut flakes, 6 raw almonds, and 2 teaspoons chopped dried mango

