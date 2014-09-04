Burn It Off With Boot Camp

If this boot-camp circuit doesn't whip you into swimsuit-ready shape, nothing will. Not only does it burn up to 600 calories in just 45 minutes, it also targets those stubborn spots that make you want to skip the beach altogether. Lashaun Dale, national group fitness manager at Equinox, designed the routine based on the new Equinox Training Camp (ETC) class she co-created.
It alternates between strength sets and cardio intervals. "That blend is like a magic bullet for burning fat," Dale says. Three times per week, go through the routine once, rest for 60 seconds, then repeat. Walk for 5 minutes first to warm up, then cool down afterward with a full-body stretch.
Push and pivot
From "up" part of push-up, bend elbows to lower; press up. Step left foot forward between hands, stand, turn on left foot to face behind you. Bring hands to floor; step back into push-up. Do push-up; step right foot forward, stand, turn to face front. Continue for 60 seconds.
Too hard? Skip push-up.
Zen Balance Rotations
Balance on left leg while holding 8- to 10-lb medicine ball. Squat slightly, slowly twisting to left and down, bringing ball past left hip. Straighten left leg while lifting ball diagonally up and to right; lift right knee. Continue for 30 seconds; switch sides and repeat.
Too hard? Tap foot to floor as you lower ball.
Side Plank and Turn
Come into side plank on left side, sides of both feet on floor, left foot in front; lift right arm toward ceiling; hold for 30 seconds. Bring right hand to floor and right foot in front of left as you turn your feet and body to face opposite direction; raise left hand toward ceiling; hold for 30 seconds. Return to starting position; repeat on other side.
Too hard? Just do regular side plank on each side.
Pull and Reverse
Stand with left foot in front of right; squat. Grab 8- to 12-lb weight. Draw right elbow back as you stand; step left leg back. Lower into reverse lunge; straighten right arm. Return to start. Repeat without dumbbell. Continue for 30 seconds; switch sides and repeat.
Too hard? Skip reverse lunge.
Overhead Ball Squats
With feet wider than shoulder-width, hold an 8- to 12-lb medicine ball in front of chest. Push hips back and squat (knees over feet) while pushing ball overhead. Return to starting position. Continue for 60 seconds.
Too hard? Keep ball at chest throughout.
Lat Pull to Plank
Lie with knees bent, feet flat; hold an 8- to 12-lb medicine ball. Bring ball overhead; touch to floor behind you. Lift ball up and forward, rolling up to sitting, crossing ankles. Pull knees beneath you; bring body forward into plank with hands on ball. Drop knees; reverse steps to return to start. Continue for 60 seconds.
Too hard? Tap ball to floor instead of coming into plank.
Step Crossovers
Stand with left leg near right corner of bench. Step right foot up; come to standing on bench. Step left foot up. Step right foot down outside left corner of bench; lower into curtsy lunge. Rise up; repeat in other direction. Continue for 60 seconds.
Too hard? Don't use bench.
Decline Push and Kicks
From "up" part of push-up with feet on a low bench, bend elbows to lower. Straighten arms; bring straight right leg out to side and forward. Return foot to bench; repeat on other side. Continue for 60 seconds.
Too hard? Keep both legs on bench.
Add cardio
After each strength move, do one of these for 90 seconds:
Sprint and Back Pedal Sprint across room, then run backward to starting point.
Squat Jump Tucks Squat (feet shoulder-width); jump into air while swinging arms forward and up; land on the balls of your feet. Do 3 reps, then jump while bending knees and pulling them in toward chest. Repeat sequence.