3 Great Ways to Wear a Suit
3 Great Ways to Wear a Suit
Health.com
May 10, 2012
1 of 4
Style solutions
It isn't just for 9 to 5: Stacy London shows you how to wear this wardrobe staple (at least!) three ways.
Many of us think a suit is a waste of money, but you can get more mileage out of one by breaking it up.
2 of 4
Alex Beauchesne
For weekend: jacket and colored jeans
A neutral suit offers more bang for your buck. Unlike a brightly colored one, a gray, black, or beige suit is a lot more versatile.
A blazer adds just the right amount of polish to almost any outfit—even a pair of jeans. Add bold accessories or a fun heel and you're ready for a casual night out.
For a just-right fit, buy a suit in a size that fits the largest part of you perfectly, then have the rest tailored. It will look better both as a suit and as separates.
3 of 4
Alex Beauchesne
For evening: jacket and dress
A fitted jacket is the grownup answer to a cardigan: It looks pulled together and sleek.
A style that hits at the top of your hips is perfect over a dress. Anything longer will look sloppy.
Here's an easy tailoring tip: Make your jacket more modern—and less bulky—by having the sleeves narrowed. It'll add definition to the overall look and, visually, it's more slimming.
4 of 4
Alex Beauchesne
For office: skirt and fun print blouse
Don't instantly think business when you hear suit. To make separates more fun and feminine, pair them with a print top—one with ruffles, or a tie-front for extra style.
Fit is key: Opt for a skirt that skims your hips and is tailored to the knee. It's the most universally flattering length.
