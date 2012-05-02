Blend It, Poach It, Pack It, Sear It

Blending vegetables creates a thick, creamy texture without adding cream or starch. It's a terrific trick for sauces as well as soups. Blend potato-based soups while still hot (they will become elastic if the potato cools before puréeing). Handheld immersion blenders—which let you blend in a bowl or pot—are easy to use and to clean up. Best of all: You can find a good one for less than $40.