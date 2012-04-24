Health
's 2012 Beauty Awards: Body
Home
Beauty
Health
's 2012 Beauty Awards: Body
Diana Cerqueira and Rozalynn S. Frazier
April 24, 2012
1 of 8
Flawless from head to toe
Look (and smell) better bare with this year's picks in fragrance, lotion, sunscreen, and more
2 of 8
Fragrance
This perfect day-to-night spritz contains jasmine (shown to enhance mental alertness) and musk (a romantic note).
Estee Lauder Sensuous Nude
($65; esteelauder.com)
3 of 8
Razor
Moisture bars built into this razor's head are infused with conditioning ingredients, eliminating the need for shaving cream.
Gillette Venus & Olay Razor
($11; gillettevenus.com)
4 of 8
Body moisturizer
This hydrator "is great for dry skin brought on by psoriasis or eczema," says Dr. Donofrio. "Menthol makes it medicinal."
Lubriderm Soothing Relief Lotion
($9; drugstores)
5 of 8
Self-tanner
A natural-looking self-tanner with sun protection? That was enough to win over our derm. Plus, it doesn't streak or smell funny.
Jergens Natural Glow & Protect SPF 20
($9; mass retailers)
6 of 8
Body cleanser
This all-over body scrub works like an at-home peel, Dr. Donofrio says, but it won't leave you irritated, thanks to gentle micro beads.
Nivea A Touch of Renewal Lathering Body Scrub
($4; drugstores)
7 of 8
Sunscreen (body)
"The antioxidants don't just sit on skin, they're absorbed beneath the surface for added protection," Dr. Donofrio says.
L'Oreal Paris Sublime Sun Crystal Clear Mist Spray SPF 50+
($11; lorealparisusa.com)
8 of 8
Whitening toothpaste
"The unique foaming action helps lift most stubborn stains in less than a week," Dr. Donofrio notes.
Crest 3D White Glamorous White Toothpaste
($4; 3Dwhite.com)
