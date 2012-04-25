Health's 2012 Beauty Awards: Face

Diana Cerqueira and Rozalynn S. Frazier
April 25, 2012
The look of beauty

Your face is what sets you apart from everyone else in the world. Treat it well by making it the smoothest, brightest, clearest face on the block with help from our winners.
Anti-ager (firming)

Peptides in this nicely priced cream firm sagging skin by strengthening its moisture barrier, explains dermatologist Lisa M. Donofrio, MD.

Olay Regenerist Fragrance Free Micro-Sculpting Cream ($25; olay.com)
Anti-ager (wrinkles)

"It uses a natural retinoid to ramp up cell turnover and reduce the look of wrinkles," reports Dr. Donofrio.

Garnier Ultra-Lift 2-in-1 Wrinkle Reducer ($15; mass retailers)
Eye cream (dark circles)

"Soy and vitamin B help reduce puffiness and dark circles," Dr. Donofrio says. Also cool: the brush applicator.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Eye Illuminator ($12; aveeno.com)
Eye cream (wrinkles)

Hydrating plant extracts make fine lines less noticeable, and hyaluronic acid "pulls moisture into the skin to plump it even more," Dr. Donofrio says.

Shiseido WrinkleResist24 Benefiance Eye Contour Cream ($55; shiseido.com)

Pro tip: The active ingredients in anti-agers are absorbed better when applied on damp skin.
Facial cleanser

Dry, sensitive, oily—this wash works for all. The star ingredient, bisabolol, acts like an anti-inflammatory to help keep skin calm.

Simple Moisturizing Facial Wash ($7; simpleskincare.com)
Sunscreen (face)

This skin saver is "completely oil free, so it won't clog pores," Dr. Donofrio says. "And it won't look greasy on your face."

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion SPF 30 ($10; neutrogena.com)
Anti-ager (lifting)

This face cream's most valuable ingredient—natural buckbean extract—boosts collagen levels for a more lifted appearance.

Origins Youthtopia Lift ($53; origins .com)
High-tech tool

Vibrating sonic waves in this cleansing brush loosen dirt and oil, and the bristles are soft and flexible. The best part: "If you wake up puffy, it'll move fluid along to help skin return to normal," says Dr. Donofrio.

Clarisonic Mia 2 ($149; sephora.com)

