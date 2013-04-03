How to Avoid Foodborne Bacteria at a Picnic

1 of 7 Getty Images

What to pick at a picnic

You can't see, smell, or taste the foodborne bacteria that cause illness. Food that smells or tastes spoiled, on the other hand, gets that way thanks to a type of bacteria that usually won't make you sick.



Whether you're hosting or attending an outdoor eating fete, bacteria is the last thing you want to worry about at a picnic. Here, a few basics on what to choose.