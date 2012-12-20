8 Sweet and Salty Snacks Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Sweet and Salty Snacks Under 80 Calories
Health.com
December 20, 2012
1 of 8
A perfect pairing
Sweet and salty: These craving-busters let you have it both ways.
Sweet Wasabi Trail Mix
68 Calories
Mix together 2 teaspoons wasabi peas, 2 teaspoons dried cranberries, and 2 teaspoons dry-roasted peanuts.
2 of 8
Honey Butter Popcorn
76 Calories
Drizzle 1/2 cup air-popped popcorn with 1 teaspoon melted salted butter, mixed with 1 1/4 teaspoons buckwheat honey.
3 of 8
Fleur de Sel Caramels
73 Calories
Enjoy 2 creamy caramels sprinkled with sea salt.
4 of 8
Frozen Yogurt
60 Calories
Scoop out 1/4 Cup Edy's (or Dreyer's) Slow Churned Yogurt Blends Caramel Praline Crunch.
5 of 8
Strawberry Feta Salad
78 Calories
Toss 1 cup sliced strawberries with 1 tablespoon crumbled feta and 1 teaspoon chopped mint.
6 of 8
Salted Chocolate Clementine Wedges
72 Calories
For a bit of savory citrus, indulge in 4 clementine wedges, dipped in a bit of melted dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt.
7 of 8
BBQ-Style Sweet 'Tater Fries
67 Calories
Enjoy the crunch of 4 Alexia Waffle Cut Sweet Potato fries drizzled with 2 teaspoons barbecue sauce.
8 of 8
Margarita on the Rocks
65 Calories
Sip on 6 ounces Jose Cuervo Zero Calorie Margarita Mix and 1 ounce tequila, served over 1/2 cup ice with a salted rim and 1 lime wedge.
