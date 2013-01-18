Embarrassing Foot Issues Solved
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Mind & Body
Embarrassing Foot Issues Solved
Health.com
January 18, 2013
1 of 6
Getty Images
Personal Rx
From the painful to the pretty gross, Chris Adigun, MD, a dermatologist at New York University Medical Center, talks about your most annoying (and common) foot problems.
Understand what you have, how you got it, and how to fix it fast.
Advertisement
2 of 6
Phototakeusa
Corn
What it is:
Thick, hardened dead skin on or between your toes.
Cause:
Too-tight shoes. When there’s pressure on the toe bones, the skin proliferates there to try to protect them.
Treatment:
If drugstore corn removers don’t dissolve the skin, ask your doctor about having a procedure to remove them.
Prevention:
Wear shoes with a wider toe box.
3 of 6
Getty Images
Nail fungus
What it is:
An infection that begins as a white or yellow spot, then causes crumbling.
Cause:
Fungus getting into the nail.
Treatment:
These can be tough to shake; you’ll need to take prescription oral antifungal meds for at least 12 weeks.
Prevention:
You can still go for pedis at the salon—just don’t let anyone cut your cuticles, to avoid exposing the nail bed to fungus.
Advertisement
4 of 6
Phototakeusa
Athlete’s foot
What it is:
A fungus that looks like a red rash on your soles or between your toes.
Cause:
Going barefoot in damp environments, such as locker rooms, or walking around with sweaty feet.
Treatment:
If an OTC lotion or cream doesn’t work after a week or two, see a dermatologist for stronger relief, or to rule out another issue.
Prevention:
Keep your feet as clean and dry as possible.
Advertisement
5 of 6
Phototakeusa
Plantar warts
What it is:
Small, hard, fleshy growths on your soles.
Cause:
A strain of the human papillomavirus (HPV). (Don’t worry—it’s not dangerous.)
Treatment:
Most warts disappear on their own in several years, but if the warts keep coming back, your doctor can freeze them off with liquid nitrogen.
Prevention:
Although warts aren’t highly contagious, they can be spread through cracks in the skin—so avoid going barefoot in public places.
Advertisement
6 of 6
Getty Images
Ingrown toenails
What it is:
The side of your toenail painfully growing into your toe.
Cause:
Often, there’s no specific reason at all, though clipping your nails too short or wearing too-tight shoes can be triggers.
Treatment:
Wrap a strip of medical tape around the toe to pull the flesh away from the nail. But if you notice pus or redness, or are in pain, see a doctor.
Prevention:
Keep your nails short—but not too short.
You May Like
Mind & Body
What the Yuck?!
Sex
10 Reasons You're Not Having Sex
HPV
Top 10 Myths About Safe Sex and Sexual Health
User's Manual: Skin
Age-Proof Your Skin Like a Star
Psoriasis
What's That Rash?
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up