Embarrassing Foot Issues Solved

6 of 6 Getty Images

Ingrown toenails

What it is: The side of your toenail painfully growing into your toe.



Cause: Often, there’s no specific reason at all, though clipping your nails too short or wearing too-tight shoes can be triggers.



Treatment: Wrap a strip of medical tape around the toe to pull the flesh away from the nail. But if you notice pus or redness, or are in pain, see a doctor.



Prevention: Keep your nails short—but not too short.