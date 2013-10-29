Have Firmer Skin Forever

2 of 9 Getty Images

Prevention

The most important step in preventing aging is to stimulate your genes to keep making collagen and slow its breakdown. Collagen starts to deteriorate in your 30s, along with elastin—the fibers that give young skin its resilience and bounce. At the same time, the support structures of the face, including muscles and bone, begin to atrophy ever so slowly. Certain areas lose their plumpness faster than others. "The reason we sag is in large part due to a loss of volume," says New York City dermatologist Heidi Waldorf, MD.



To counteract these effects without surgery, dermatologists offer a whole new bag of tricks. Yet there are plenty of easy and effective things you can do at home to defy gravity, at a fraction of the cost.