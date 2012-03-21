The 5-Minute Ultimate Core Workout

5 of 7 Jay Sullivan

Lower body: Butt kicker

*More challenging



From all fours, lift hips to come into Downward Dog; walk feet forward until feet are under hips, hands under shoulders. Keeping feet flexed, raise right foot and try to touch heel to butt; lower it and repeat with other foot. Pick up pace, alternating feet as quickly as possible for 20 to 30 seconds. Next, bend knees slightly and jump both heels up to try to touch butt; continue for 20 to 30 more seconds.



Make it easier: Alternate feet during second part instead of jumping.