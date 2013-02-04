What Can You Make with Tofu?

February 04, 2013
Easy Tofu Recipes

Three star chefs show you how to turn health food into an indulgence.
No-Guilt Caesar Salad

Alton Brown is host of Food Network's Good Eats, author of seven cookbooks, and commentator on Iron Chef America.

Ingredients: Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, white-wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, silken tofu, salt and black pepper.

Calories: 146

Try this recipe: No-Guilt Caesar Salad
Miso-Glazed Tofu

Candice Kumai is a guest judge on Food Network's Iron Chef America, and author of Pretty Delicious.

Ingredients: Miso paste, rice-wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce.

Calories: 164

Try this recipe: Miso-Glazed Tofu
Chocolate Tofu Mousse

François Payard is a world-renowned pastry chef, owner of FPB bakeries, and author of Chocolate Epiphany.

Ingredients: Bittersweet chocolate, soy milk, vanilla bean, silken tofu, raspberries, blueberries. Calories: 291

Try this recipe: Chocolate Tofu Mousse

