12 Ways to Beat Cat Allergies

Be prepared

"If I know I’m going to somebody's house who has a pet, I just take a pill 20 minutes before I go," says Alejandra Soto, 36, who has been allergic to cats, dogs, horses, and pretty much any animal with hair since childhood.



Because she doesn't always know whether someone has a pet before she visits, Soto adds, she always has an antihistamine in her purse.



"It's really rare that I'll be exposed and it will catch me by surprise," says Soto, who directs communications and outreach for the New York City Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence.