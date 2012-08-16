9 Ways to Kick the Coffee Habit

9 of 10 Getty Images

Get more sleep

According to the National Sleep Foundation, most Americans aren't getting the sleep they need and many are coping with it by drinking copious amounts of caffeine.



Given coffee's stimulant properties, it makes sense that you'd be tired when coming off the cup. The world's best anti-fatigue weapon? Sleep.



"You need to look for energy in other ways and first and foremost is a good night's sleep," says Gans. Some ways to make sure that happens: avoid naps, exercise regularly, and go to bed at the same or similar time every night.