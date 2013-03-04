7 Days of Super Healthy Dinners

Does mealtime often get taken over by the nutrition villains (tons of calories, loads of saturated fat, and excess sodium)? Take back the dinner hour: We’ve created a week’s worth of great-tasting meals with real nutritional punch. Each one is under 500 calories—wham! High in filling fiber—bam! Low in saturated fat—pow! Not to mention, each recipe puts a premium on antioxidant-rich produce—with two veggies, plus herbs and spices to boost flavor (but not calories). Try one of these supercharged dinners tonight for a leaner, healthier you.
Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts
• Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are loaded with cancer-preventing phytonutrients.
• This dish is very lean: 309 calories and 3.2 grams of saturated fat.
• It also packs potassium, which helps keep your blood pressure down.
• The lean beef provides more than half your protein and nearly 30 percent of your iron for the day.
• You'll feel satisfied, thanks to that protein and 7 grams of fiber.
• Shiitake and other mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and help reduce cholesterol.
Ingredients: olive oil, mushrooms, salt, pepper, ground sirloin, whole-wheat hamburger buns and small head radicchio
• Fatty acids from the walnuts and salmon, as well as monounsaturated fats from the avocado keep this dish heart-healthy.
• Grapefruit helps kick up fat-burning and stabilizes blood sugar.
• This salad nets you a good amount of the B vitamin niacin, which helps keep your skin, hair, and eyes healthy.
• Very low in sugar—only 1 gram!
• This dish serves up about one-fourth your daily requirement of vitamin B6, which is crucial for a healthy immune system.
• It's super lean, too, with just 1.2 grams of saturated fat.
Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto
• This meal makes for excellent post-workout fuel (a great mix of whole grains and protein).
• It helps keep you energized, since it provides one-third of your daily iron needs.
• You get antioxidants from the veggies, herbs, and walnuts
Ingredients: whole-wheat spaghetti, Swiss Chard, parsley, baby spinach, walnuts, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, salt, black pepper and eggs