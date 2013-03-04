7 Days of Super Healthy Dinners

Our delicious dinners make it a cinch to eat nutritious meals all week long.

Sarah Copeland
March 04, 2013
1 of 8 Romulo Yanes

Nutritional power

Does mealtime often get taken over by the nutrition villains (tons of calories, loads of saturated fat, and excess sodium)? Take back the dinner hour: We’ve created a week’s worth of great-tasting meals with real nutritional punch. Each one is under 500 calories—wham! High in filling fiber—bam! Low in saturated fat—pow! Not to mention, each recipe puts a premium on antioxidant-rich produce—with two veggies, plus herbs and spices to boost flavor (but not calories). Try one of these supercharged dinners tonight for a leaner, healthier you.

2 of 8 Romulo Yanes

Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts

• Broccoli and Brussels sprouts are loaded with cancer-preventing phytonutrients.
• This dish is very lean: 309 calories and 3.2 grams of saturated fat.
• It also packs potassium, which helps keep your blood pressure down.

Ingredients: boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, kosher salt, broccoli stems, olive oil, lemon juice, pepper, Brussells sprouts, celery stalks, hazelnuts, parsley and Parmesan cheese

Calories: 309

Try this recipe: Chicken Breast With Shaved Brussels Sprouts

3 of 8

Barley-Stuffed Poblanos

• Eat this and you get more than one-third of your daily fiber.
• Your metabolism will get a kick from the chili powder.
• The dish also delivers about 30 percent of your calcium for the day.

Ingredients: olive oil, onion, barley, kale, chili powder, garlic, tomatoes, salt, poblano peppers, white cheddar, Monterrey Jack cheese and queso fresco

Calories: 382

Try this recipe: Barley-Stuffed Poblanos

4 of 8 Romulo Yanes

Burger With Mushrooms and Radicchio

• The lean beef provides more than half your protein and nearly 30 percent of your iron for the day.
• You'll feel satisfied, thanks to that protein and 7 grams of fiber.
• Shiitake and other mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and help reduce cholesterol.

Ingredients: olive oil, mushrooms, salt, pepper, ground sirloin, whole-wheat hamburger buns and small head radicchio

Calories: 473

Try this recipe: Burger With Mushrooms and Radicchio

5 of 8

Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon

• Fatty acids from the walnuts and salmon, as well as monounsaturated fats from the avocado keep this dish heart-healthy.
• Grapefruit helps kick up fat-burning and stabilizes blood sugar.
• This salad nets you a good amount of the B vitamin niacin, which helps keep your skin, hair, and eyes healthy.

Ingredients: grapefruit, arugula, avocado, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, cooking spray, salmon fillets and walnuts

Calories: 360

Try this recipe: Grapefruit and Avocado Salad With Seared Salmon

6 of 8 Romulo Yanes

Brown Rice Bowl With Turkey

• Very low in sugar—only 1 gram!
• This dish serves up about one-fourth your daily requirement of vitamin B6, which is crucial for a healthy immune system.
• It's super lean, too, with just 1.2 grams of saturated fat.

Ingredients: brown rice, salt, chicken broth, bone-in turkey breast, olive oil, pepper, soy sauce, baby spinach, scallions, sesame oil and toasted sesame seeds

Calories: 486

Try this recipe: Brown Rice Bowl With Turkey

7 of 8 Romulo Yanes

Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto

• This meal makes for excellent post-workout fuel (a great mix of whole grains and protein).
• It helps keep you energized, since it provides one-third of your daily iron needs.
• You get antioxidants from the veggies, herbs, and walnuts

Ingredients: whole-wheat spaghetti, Swiss Chard, parsley, baby spinach, walnuts, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest, salt, black pepper and eggs

Calories: 439

Try this recipe: Spaghetti With Wilted Greens and Walnut-Parsley Pesto

8 of 8 Romulo Yanes

Sweet Potato and Spinach Quesadillas

• You'll get an immune boost from the beta-carotene in sweet potatoes.
• This dish delivers 20 percent of your daily iron needs.
• It contains more calcium than a glass of milk.

Ingredients: sweet potatoes, red-wine vinegar, sugar, black peppercorns, red onion, salt, black pepper, flour tortillas, baby spinach, mozzarella and olive oil

Calories: 391

Try this recipe: Sweet Potato and Spinach Quesadillas

