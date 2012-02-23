8 Essentials for a Healthy Kitchen

Make what's good for you with these smart new kitchen tools.
Onion goggles
Do you tend to tear up while cutting onions? RSVP International Onion Goggles ($20; bigkitchen.com) have a foam seal to help prevent those irritating sulfur vapors from bothering your eyes.
Scrub stars
Casabella Round Mesh Scrubbers ($16 for set of three; casabella.com) scour your pots and pans without wrecking them. And they're so cheerful they almost make dish-duty fun.
Morning squeeze
You don't need to pull out your clunky juicer to enjoy fresh-squeezed OJ: Just place your citrus of choice atop the Citrange Juicer ($20; momastore.org) and twist into your glass. It's low-tech, but gets the job done—the funnel filters out the seeds.
Blend and go
Mix up a single serving of your favorite smoothie in the Oster My Blend Blender (starting at $28; amazon.com). Simply blend in the bottle, pop on the sports lid, and you're off.
Why cast iron? This type of cookware is super
durable. It's also stick-resistant without containing the potentially harmful chemicals
in traditional nonstick cookware, notes Jackie Newgent, RD,
author of Big Green Cookbook.
Seasoning with fresh herbs adds big flavor to a dish without jacking up the calories. Make it easy on yourself: The compact Microplane Herb Mill ($20; williams-sonoma.com) minces those herbs with a flick of your wrist.
Whip it good
Don't you hate it when you can't get all the batter out of the bowl? Enter the Tovolo Better Batter Tool ($13; chefscatalog.com), designed to whip up properly fluffed batter and scrape the bowl clean.
