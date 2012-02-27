11 Surprising Facts About Your Heart

7 of 11 Getty Images

Drinking coffee may reduce risks

Coffee drinkers are less likely to be hospitalized or worried about heart rhythm disturbances, even though the caffeine in coffee can make the heart beat faster, finds a surprising new study by the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research in Oakland, Calif. The researchers found that those who reported drinking four or more cups of coffee each day had an 18% lower risk of hospitalization for heart rhythm disturbances. Those who reported drinking one to three cups each day had a 7% reduction in risk.



They note that the study does not suggest a cause and effect, and most heart experts are not likely to prescribe coffee as a protective dietary beverage any time soon.