4 of 11 Getty Images

Bus drivers

Bus drivers are more likely to have hypertension than other workers, says Peter L. Schnall, MD, professor of medicine at the University of California, Irvine.



It may be because it's a sedentary occupation that requires vigilance to avoid accidents and keep passengers safe, which can stress your system, he says.



While you may not be able to control stress or pollution, you can address other risk factors.



In one study, 56% of bus drivers in Taipei had hypertension compared with 31% of other workers. They also had higher cholesterol, body weight, trigylercides, and heart disease rates.