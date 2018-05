While some occupations can be hazardous to your heart, losing your job can be too.Older workers who lose their job through no fault of their own (for example, because an office or plant closed, not because of health problems) have more than double the stroke risk as people who keep their jobs, according to a 2004 study.And a Harvard study from 2009 found that people who lost their job were more likely to develop a new problem, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease in the next year or two than those who didn't.While losing your job can be psychologically and financially difficult, there are ways to stay healthy on a budget