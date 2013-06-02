The Best Ways to Plan Healthy Meals

1 of 8 Getty Images

Long-term goals

The word diet often means a temporary and restrictive eating plan that helps you to lose weight, but when you stop the diet, you often gain the weight right back, so I set out to make changes that would stick.



In the past, I threw together whatever convenient and low-calorie meal I could get my hands on, but I quickly learned that I needed to plan well-rounded meals with a good amount of protein, fiber, and healthy fats to satisfy my hunger and keep me full for hours. Here are a few things to keep in mind when you're planning healthy meals.