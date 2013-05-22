8 Bite-Size Treats Under 80 Calories

Health.com
May 22, 2013
1 of 8

Mini food favorites

Bite-size treats that are big on flavor.

Petite BLT

72 Calories

1/2 slice whole-wheat bread, cut into 2 triangles and stacked with 1/2 (cooked) bacon slice, 1 thin tomato slice, 1/4 lettuce leaf, and 1 teaspoon light mayo
2 of 8

Frosting fun

58 Calories

1 Mini cupcake (mainstreetcupcakes.com)
3 of 8

Swimming sweets

68 Calories

9 little Swedish Fish
4 of 8

2 Tiny tacos

62 Calories

2 Tostitos Scoops!, each topped with 1 teaspoon black beans (heated), 1/2 teaspoon shredded cheddar cheese (melted), 1 teaspoon salsa, 1 teaspoon cubed avocado, and 1/2 teaspoon each sour cream and chopped cilantro
5 of 8

Caprese bite

24 Calories

1 sliced cherry tomato, stuffed with 1/8 ounce mozzarella and 1 basil leaf; drizzled with 1/4 teaspoon olive oil
6 of 8

Afternoon pick-me-up

70 Calories

Short skinny mocha (starbucks.com for stores)
7 of 8

Creamy treat

79 Calories

1 Mini cannoli (ferraracafe.com)
8 of 8

French nibbles

78 Calories

3 Micro macarons (gilttaste.com)

