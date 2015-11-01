8 of 13 ACP/Trunkarchive.com

Ask for a raise or promotion (and get it)

Show your best stuff is yet to come. "You do need to present your case, citing two or three of the valuable contributions you've made to the company," recommends Dr. Cora.



But equally crucial, adds Dr. Cora, is to look ahead to the future: "Discuss the things you want to do in the future that are in line with your boss's goals." In so doing, you gain power in the negotiations, because you become more valuable to your manager. What if the head honcho flat-out says no?



Ask: "Can we talk about my performance again in six months?" You're not pushing; you're just showing that you believe in your skills enough to follow through.