Abide by a one-drink rule

I created the one-drink rule for when I went out after work with co-workers. Happy hour was what got me in trouble with my weight in the first place (hello, beer and nachos!), so I knew I needed to treat these outings differently if I wanted to fit into my clothes again. (I also didn't want to be the girl on a diet sipping seltzer water!)



My new go-to drink was white wine because I knew I'd savor and sip it slowly. Choosing the drink that took me the longest to consume saved me calories because I passed on a second round, and usually at that point most people were heading home.