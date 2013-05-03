Headache-Proof Your Home

6 of 9 Getty Images

Eliminate strong smells

Believe it or not, the air quality inside most of our homes is worse than it is outside—levels of about a dozen common pollutants such as formaldehyde are two to five times higher indoors, largely because of inadequate ventilation.



Masking odors with scented candles and air fresheners often makes matters worse, as many of these products contain the same volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are in paint fumes and floor varnish, according to new research. Intense aromas of any kind irritate the trigeminal nerve, which runs from your nose to your brain and is responsible for most headaches, Dr. Goadsby explains.



