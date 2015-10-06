Probiotic Food and Supplements That Really Work

Jessica Snyder Sachs
October 06, 2015
The pros of these probiotics

Foods, drinks, and supplements with probiotics are everywhere these days, but only some probiotic strains are proven remedies for common health issues, like tummy troubles.

You can find those strains in these products.
Culturelle supplements

Helps fight:
Antibiotic stomach upset, colds and flu, maybe eczema

Dosage:
One capsule a day

Purchase info:
$24.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
Florastor supplements

Helps fight:
Antibiotic stomach upset, traveler’s diarrhea

Dosage:
Two capsules a day

Purchase info:
$33 for 50 capsules; drugstore.com
Sustenex supplements

Helps fight:
Antibiotic stomach upset

Dosage:
One capsule a day

Purchase info:
$11-$13 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
RepHresh Pro-B supplements

Helps fight:
Vaginal and urinary infections

Dosage:
One capsule a day

Purchase info:
$30 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
DanActive dairy drink

Helps fight:
Colds and flu

Dosage:
One (3.1-ounce) bottle a day

Purchase info:
$2.50-$3.50 for a 4-pack; supermarkets
Attune bars

Helps fight:
Colds and flu

Dosage:
One (80- to 90-calorie) bar a day

Purchase info:
$1.50–$2 per bar; supermarkets and natural-food stores
Align supplements

Helps fight:
Irritable bowel

Dosage:
One capsule a day

Purchase info:
$43 for a 6-week supply; drugstores
GoodBelly probiotic fruit drink

Helps fight:
Irritable bowel

Dosage:
One (2.7-ounce) bottle a day

Purchase info:
$3.99 for a 4-pack; Whole Foods Market, Safeway, and specialty stores
Stonyfield organic activia yogurt

Helps fight:
Irritable bowl

Dosage:
One cup a day

Purchase info:
$3.20 for a 4-pack; supermarkets and natural-foods stores

