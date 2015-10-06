Probiotic Food and Supplements That Really Work
Digestive Health
Tame Your Tummy Trouble
Probiotic Food and Supplements That Really Work
Jessica Snyder Sachs
October 06, 2015
1 of 10
Getty Images
The pros of these probiotics
Foods, drinks, and supplements with probiotics are everywhere these days, but only some probiotic strains are proven remedies for common health issues, like tummy troubles.
You can find those strains in these products.
2 of 10
Culturelle supplements
Helps fight:
Antibiotic stomach upset, colds and flu, maybe eczema
Dosage:
One capsule a day
Purchase info:
$24.99 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
3 of 10
Florastor supplements
Helps fight:
Antibiotic stomach upset, traveler’s diarrhea
Dosage:
Two capsules a day
Purchase info:
$33 for 50 capsules;
drugstore.com
4 of 10
Sustenex supplements
Helps fight:
Antibiotic stomach upset
Dosage:
One capsule a day
Purchase info:
$11-$13 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
5 of 10
RepHresh Pro-B supplements
Helps fight:
Vaginal and urinary infections
Dosage:
One capsule a day
Purchase info:
$30 for a 1-month supply; drugstores
6 of 10
DanActive dairy drink
Helps fight:
Colds and flu
Dosage:
One (3.1-ounce) bottle a day
Purchase info:
$2.50-$3.50 for a 4-pack; supermarkets
7 of 10
Attune bars
Helps fight:
Colds and flu
Dosage:
One (80- to 90-calorie) bar a day
Purchase info:
$1.50–$2 per bar; supermarkets and natural-food stores
8 of 10
Align supplements
Helps fight:
Irritable bowel
Dosage:
One capsule a day
Purchase info:
$43 for a 6-week supply; drugstores
9 of 10
GoodBelly probiotic fruit drink
Helps fight:
Irritable bowel
Dosage:
One (2.7-ounce) bottle a day
Purchase info:
$3.99 for a 4-pack; Whole Foods Market, Safeway, and specialty stores
10 of 10
Stonyfield organic activia yogurt
Helps fight:
Irritable bowl
Dosage:
One cup a day
Purchase info:
$3.20 for a 4-pack; supermarkets and natural-foods stores
