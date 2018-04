28 of 31

Outback Steakhouse

Connie Guttersen, RD, PhD: Bestselling author of The New Sonoma Diet



I'm ordering: Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie (split), filet and lobster tail (split), fresh steamed green beans, fresh seasonal mixed greens



"Before I even get to a restaurant, I remember my three B's: watch out for bread, butter, and beverages. At Outback, I start by sharing the grilled shrimp on the barbie with my table. Then for the main course I split the filet and lobster tail. It's more than enough for two, plus, I try not to have over four ounces of lean protein when I'm dining out, and the filet alone is six. This entree also comes with two sides, so we can each have a veggie. As for dessert, I skip ones that sound healthy like carrot cake (one serving is 381 calories and 23 grams of fat) for fruit at home."