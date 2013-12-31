What's Great About Grapefruit

5 of 6 Istockphoto

A green cleaner

Just juiced your fruit? "Use the extra pulp and rind to spruce up your bathroom," says Amy Todisco, author of Organic Food on a Budget. Dip the juiced half in a plate of sea salt, and then rub the grapefruit all over your bathroom fixtures, squeezing any leftover juice out as you go.



The citric acid in the fruit dissolves dirt and grime; the salt disinfects and scours. After scrubbing, rinse everything away.