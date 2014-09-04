Jillian Michaels' Top 5 Shape-Up Moves

Some women are under the impression that they’ll bulk up if they strength-train. This isn’t the case. In actuality, strength-training helps boost metabolism and maintain lean muscle mass as we age.
This core-based workout from celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels uses body weight and forces the synergy of multiple muscle groups. It improves balance, agility, flexibility, and power to maintain a healthy physique, fend off disease, and fight off the effects of aging.
Do 3 sets 4 times a week.
Side plank crunch
Lie on left side with left hand on floor beneath left shoulder, right fingers behind head; let inside of right foot rest on floor in front of left foot.
Tighten abs; push into left hand to lift body so it forms a diagonal line from head to heels. Crunch forward and down, bringing right elbow to left elbow; return to starting position. Do 10 reps; switch sides and repeat.
One-armed mountain climber
Bend knees and place left hand on floor below center chest; come onto balls of feet. Step right foot forward; extend left leg back.
Keeping upper body still, alternate leg positions, landing on both forefeet simultaneously; let right arm move back and forth naturally. Continue for 30 seconds, then switch arms and repeat.
Plyo side lunge switch with touchdown
Stand with both feet facing forward, double shoulder-width apart. Hop left leg out and bend knee (keep it behind toes) to come into side lunge; at same time, keeping chest lifted, bring right hand down to tap the floor in front.
Push into left foot to hop up; drop into side lunge on opposite side with left hand touching floor; that’s 1 rep. Do 20 reps.
Leg kick into single leg pike press
Start on all fours, hands and knees shoulder-width, toes tucked. Lift hips to come into Downward Dog; lift right leg up and back.
Move body forward and down into plank with leg raised; bend right knee. Bring it forward toward chest, out to side, then forward to meet right elbow. Straighten leg, return to Downward Dog; that’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps; switch sides and repeat.
Push-up into unstable plank
Come into push-up position with feet hip-width apart, hands directly under shoulders, and body in straight line from head to heels.
Inhale and bend elbows to lower body toward the floor. Exhale and explode back up, raising left arm and right leg at top of push-up so they’re parallel to floor. Repeat on opposite side; that’s 1 rep. Do 10 reps.
